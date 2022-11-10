Not Available

Panda! Go Panda!

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tokyo Movie Shinsha

The plot follows Mimiko, a bright little girl left alone when her grandmother leaves on a trip. Making a few stops at some local stores, Mimiko comes home to her house in a bamboo grove and finds a baby panda named Panny sleeping on the back doorstep. She quickly makes friends with the little panda, and invites him in for a drink. His father, PapaPanda, soon comes to visit, and they decide to become a family after PapaPanda offers to.

Cast

Kazuko SugiyamaMimiko
Kazuo KumakuraPapanda
Yoshiko OhtaPan-chan
Yasuo YamadaCop

