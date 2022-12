Not Available

In 2017, China loaned the two panda bears Meng Meng and Jiao Qing to the Berlin Zoo. However, this for-profit attraction didn't go as planned: Meng Meng, the female panda, will only walk backwards. Kerstin Honeit's video places Meng Meng's protest in a series with other performances of protesting bodies, in which grievances are made visible in public.