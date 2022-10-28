Pandaga Chesuko

Not Available

The movie starts with Karthik(Ram)who runs a multimillion-dollar company in Portugal living with his family. He meets another rich women Anushka (Sonal Chauhan) for a business deal. They both got engaged but karthik's family was disappointed of this proposal. One of the companies of Karthik gets in to trouble due to a case registered by Green Army headed by Divya (Rakul Preet)against his factory and he heads to India to sort out the issue. being engaged to Anushk, Karthik goes to an extent to impress Divya in an attempt of convincing her to withdraw the case.Karthik reveals his actual purpose of coming to India later as he is the son of Bhupathi's sister, who has been staying away from family for 25 years.Bhupati meets karthik for marriage proposal with Divya. Karthik then goes to her village to reunite the family against all odds and marry Divya. Eventually,karthik (Ram) reunites the family which were separated for 25 years and marries to Divya bringing Pandaga for the family