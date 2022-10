Not Available

Pandavar Bhoomi is a 2001 Indian Tamil film, written and directed by Cheran. The film has Arun Vijay, Shamitha and Rajkiran playing the lead roles. While Vinu Chakravarthy and Mukesh Tiwari played the antagonists, Chandrasekhar, Ranjith, Manorama and Charle played supporting roles. The film met with critical acclaim and went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Director – Tamil.