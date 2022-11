Not Available

A steel worker is brutally fired. One morning, while brushing his teeth, he discovers with horror that a piece of wood growed from him back, as an outgrowth of his own body. Soon the piece of wood becomes a sign on which is inscribed in large letters: 'UNEMPLOYED' ... With this sign he will now have to live everyday, facing the gaze of the other people, the employers, his wife ... The task will be difficult especially as the sign soon begins to mutate ...