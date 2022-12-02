Pandora kai Platonas

Not Available

Pandora and Plato, the last two Magic Birds on earth, whose love lasts 300 years, they continue to be together forever-even though Marilyn, with her sons, Louis and Charlie, doing everything possible to to split and even forever. The "three bad" are the only ones who know the terrible secret: the "tears of sadness" of Fraoulopoulon is magic though the swallow, you can carry out your every desire. So do not pass nor day not to try to separate them. Because they know that the only way we can gain the magical powers that will make them famous. Marilyn wants to become "the most famous evil in history," said Louis, "the most famous artist of today" and Charlie, "the most famous Super Hero Universe".