Quantum Airlines flight 66 has just taken off from Frankfurt, Germany bound for New York's JFK International Airport with 247 passengers aboard. After take-off, a man infected with a Doomsday Virus passes out while a flight attendant and doctor try to save the man. The pilot tries to land the plane but can't because the people on the ground know about the virus. An ambassador and his secretary help the pilot struggle through the government's secret attempt to shoot flight 66 out of the air. And if the plane does land, Doomsday has arrived on earth.