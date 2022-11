Not Available

Panduranga Mahatyam is a 1957 Telugu film directed by Kamalakara Kameswara Rao and starring N. T. Rama Rao playing the role of Pundarika. The Lyrics written by Samudrala Ramanujacharya are excellent. The songs of Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao particularly Jaya Krishna Mukunda Murari and Amma Ani Pilichina are ever remembered as the best film songs expresses the human feelings of devotion and sorrow.