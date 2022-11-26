Not Available

Named after ancient Roman poet Juvenal's famous phrase "Breads and Circuses", Panem Et Circenses focuses on the collective suffering of being limited by conceptual boundaries, which suppress a being's uniqueness, creativity, and sought self fulfillment. Inside a metaphorical universe, which is inspired by an aquarium, original characters depict their individual journeys in life, accompanied with a goldfish's tale of seeking a way out his habitat that is togged up with distractive ornaments. As each character tries to realize themselves in fashion, choreography, emotions and identity, the goldfish simultaneously continues his journey as an element that reflects their collective dreams, hardships, joys and disappointments.