Not Available

Directed by Ragnar Frisk and with a script by Rune Moberg – the two well known gentlemen behind Åsa-Nisse and Lilla Fridolf – Pang i bygget became one of the 60's biggest Swedish comedies. Thore Skogman is the merchant Valentin Skog, who runs the small town's grocery shop and folk park with little revenue but a lot of heart. But the no-good profiteers brothers Grym has their eyes on his business, and will use any means. The dirtier the better! But they haven't counted on "The Doll" (Lill Babs), a fresh breeze from the big city - or rather storm wind - who blows life in the struggle against the crooks.