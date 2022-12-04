Not Available

A story about the downfall of an administrative officer who is no longer up to his changing environment, finally succumbing to it through his own disappearance. As an administrative employee of a corporate group, the protagonist experiences the same constant stations of his monotonous everyday life. Quite casually and at first unnoticed by him, his surroundings begin to change and deform until one morning he finds an empty office and is confronted with the fact that this everyday life no longer exists.