Panggilan Pulau

A man falls in love with a woman above his station. Zul is working at a stable owned by Johan. Eventually at the same time Zul fell in love with Johan's daughter Jelita. But after being ridiculed and mocked by Johan and his friends Husin, Zul resigned from his job and wanted to be a sailor instead. But unfortunately the ship he was on was hit with a big tidal wave and began sinking. Zul ended being thrown on the shore of an island not known to him. Will he ever see his Jelita again after this? How will he ever find a way to save his own life?