Panglima Badol

The film tells the story of Commander Badul who lives with his mother on an island. Badul desire to travel to a different island. During the journey, Badul met an Indonesian trader with his sister. Arriving at the village, the brother of Indonesian traders staying with heads left in situ. Meanwhile, a young man in the village merchants enamored with her and took her. Many young men are trying so hard to save the merchant brothers from her captors but failed because the kidnappers have high Silat. Badul hearing this trying to save sister merchants. Did the Badul in his desire to save her?