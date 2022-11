Not Available

The Devil's Key Trilogy is a set of connected music videos (akin to Fall Out Boy's "Youngblood Chronicles") by pop/punk band Panic! At The Disco. The music videos are from three different albums, including Too Weird To Live Too Rare To Die, Death of a Bachelor and Pray For The Wicked, released in 2013, 2016 and 2018 respectfully. The music videos include This Is Gospel, Emperors New Clothes and Say Amen (Saturday Night).