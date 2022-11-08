Not Available

P.A.N.I.C. in Griffith Park is a video tape of a popular Los Angeles play about late 1980s life had the so-called LaRouche initiative of 1986, Proposition 64, been approved by California voters. The authorities lack enough facilities to hold and test all those suspected of being seropositive for the AIDS virus, so L.A.’s Griffith Park becomes a temporary concentration camp. Four gay men and a drug abusing rock and roller are rounded up and must deal with life under the rules of Proposition 64.