Panico Jodorowsky

Panico is the surrealist-inspired movement that Jodorowsky founded in 1962. "Our current generation - writes Jodorowsky in his 1965 'manifesto' Towards the ephemeral panic or drawing the theater out of the theater - is a circus in which the characters divide in 'augusti', clown and audience. The panic man is the clown; the citizen who affirms only one idea at a time, seeks a single solution for each problem and believes he is 'being', is the august; the immense mass of idle idlers are the public. However, every audience is an 'august' in power and every 'august' can evolve into a clown because the world is panic. »