About the conspiracy against the Swedish entrepeneur Ivar Kreuger. Presented through his secretary as a strictly busy, very wealthy man, involved in important international transactions. Ministers from all over the world stand in line to visit him. The Kreuger shares are in high demand. Germany needs a $ 125 million loan. Bank director Ryder suggests that secret forces want to stop this loan. Ted Harris, an American rogue, wants to sell secret papers from Wall Street on plots against Kreuger. The French minister and an international Soviet agent, Brody, also visit Kreuger regarding the loans. Kreuger shares are dropping around the world. The firm Nathan and Kohn contributes to dumping Kreuger shares after a bribe of SEK 25,000. Ordinary savers are ruined.