François agrees to replace for three days a fellow doctor in Bagneres-sur-Mer. He believes this time will serve to strengthen ties with his daughter Garance, strained by his multiple missions around the world. But nature has decided otherwise ... and nobody wants to hear the warnings of François when the first bees attack. Especially not Clementine, whose hives produce the best crops of local honey. Hives deserted, wild bees that attack man and beast, and disappear as suddenly as they arise ... The authorities are exceeded; no plan seems able to stop the syndrome that affects bees. Alone against all, François and Clementine try to understand the causes of this ecological disaster and stop the evil before it's too late ...