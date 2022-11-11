Panique Au Village - La Foire Agricole

Not Available

After much hard work and self-sacrifice, Indian and Cowboy pass their school exams with flying colors. To reward them for their efforts, Horse buys them VIP passes for the Annual Agricultural Fair – but when he leaves the living room to go get them, he slips on a skateboard that had been left lying around and comes crashing down on his head. When Horse wakes up in the hospital, he’s suffering from amnesia and has no idea where he hid the tickets. So begins a race against time for Indian and Cowboy who must get hold of the precious passes before it’s too late…