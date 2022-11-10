Not Available

Valentin is an eccentric projectionist. For 44 years, he's been working in one of the oldest cinema in Kiev's city center. In his projection booth, he drinks vodka, dances with the girls from next door casting agency or cuts his friend's hair. Every day at work seems like another adventure. It all comes to an abrupt end when a fire breaks out in the cinema and Valentin is forced to retire. With an average life expectancy for men in Ukraine of 64 years, Valentin is aware that he does not have much time left. Still, he fights desperately to find a new meaning in life in a rapidly changing country.