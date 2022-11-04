Panoramic View Near Mt. Golden on the Canadian Pacific R. R.

Not Available

Here we present to the audience a subject taken near Mt. Golden, on which will thoroughly please all who are lovers of scenery. One minute you are running straight to the mountain of rock, and then when you expect to be dashed into it, suddenly turn and skirt the very side of this mountain over trestles, bridges, and finally stop where in front of you can be seen Mt. Hector at a distance of about twelve miles. In this film we present a most exciting ride on the engine of a Canadian Pacific R. R. train, and also afford the audience a most beautiful panoramic view.