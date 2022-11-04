Panoramic View of the Golden Gate

Not Available

This picture was taken from the front end of a train during a trip from the famous Cliff House to Bakers Beach along the shore of the Golden Gate. The train runs along the brink of the cliff and gives a perfect representation of the objects that meet the eye prior to entering the Golden Gate. One of the features of this picture is the stirring ride along the very edge of the cliff, the track being laid in places within a foot of the brink, and far below can be seen the huge breakers dashing against the foot of the cliff. (Edison Catalog)