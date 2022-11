Not Available

Pantaleón and the visitors is a peruvian film made in 1975 and based on the book of the same name by Mario Vargas Llosa. Directed by the novelist himself along with José María Gutiérrez Santos, it was released in Puerto Rico. Among its protagonists, José Sacristán, the Mexican Katy Jurado and Rosa Carmina and the Peruvian Camucha Negrete.