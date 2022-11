Not Available

With raucous videos, rare footage of the guys on the road and exclusive interviews with the band, this Pantera collection is a must for aficionados of the popular heavy-metal group. Videos include "Cowboys from Hell," "I'm Broken," "Drag the Waters," "Mouth for War" and "Primal Concrete Sledge." Also contains footage of Pantera wowing the crowd during a performance at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Moscow.