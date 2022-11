Not Available

The thrash metal band Pantera inspires some, uh, enthusiastic fans. This video was designed by the band members specifically for these diehard Pantera-heads. Filmed on their tour by band members, WATCH IT GO is an all access look at the real crazy, chaotic world of the four men who make up Pantera. Along with wild backstage footage, the video also includes four video clips for "Planet Caravan," "I'm Broken," "5 Minutes Alone" and "Drag the Waters."