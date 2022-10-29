Pantera - Planets Of Destruction

Not Available

Almost a decade since the chance of a full scale Pantera re-union became the stuff of fantasy the band remain the most legendary outrageous and musically talented of any metal group since the genre emerged in the late 1960s and in the sadly missed brutally murdered Dimebag Darrell this Texan collective had one of the finest rock guitarists to ever strap on an axe. This film tells the true story of Pantera from their beginnings in the mid 1980s until that dreadful evening in 2004 when Metal lost one of it's brightest stars.