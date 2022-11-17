Not Available

Terrorism has become the biggest enemy of mankind in today's time, and we often fall prey to their inhuman acts. Despite our desperate attempts, we fail to stop the terrorist organizations from harming us. But is this the reality - no reality is often different from what it seems to be. The story is a detailed account of Panther's mission. Panther was alone in the mission but love for the Country never let him feel lonely. He traveled to 3 different Countries and faced the most dangerous and risky situations, but finally come up trump. He ensures that no further attack was conducted in India. And since the mission was a covert operation without the Indian Government's consent, it remained hidden from one and all. The story shall present the inspirational story to every India and people Worldwide. Panther's determination, his love for the Country and his fearless persona help him accomplish this task, which wouldn't have been possible for anyone else.