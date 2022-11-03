1955

Panther Girl of the Kongo

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

January 2nd, 1955

Jean Evans of an international wildlife foundation has made herself at home in Africa as the elephant-riding, vine-swinging, miniskirted 'Panther Girl.' On safari to film animals, Jean encounters something really wild; a giant crayfish monster (created by greedy scientist Morgan who, with his henchmen, hopes to scare everyone out of the district, then secretly mine diamonds). Jungle perils aplenty stand between Jean (an active, competent heroine) and her hunter friend Larry and their goal of tracing the 'claw monster' to its source.

Cast

Myron HealeyLarry Sanders
Arthur SpaceDr. Morgan
John DaheimCass
Mike RaganRand
Morris BuchananTembo
Roy GlennChief Danka

