Paolo Chimney Sweep

Not Available

Bohemian and colorful, Paolo Charbonneau uses chimney sweeping to feel alive. His alter ego is a crow he adopted. In Sutton, Québec-Canada, we discover Paolo, the chimney sweep’s son, who had a terrible falling-out with his father at the end of his life. In this film, life and death intertwine with childhood memories, raising chimney sweeping to a spiritual level. The lyricism of the chimney sweep shines on the rooftops, where he finds his inner balance. Omnipresent, jazz and classical tunes explore the energy between chimney sweeping and father-son relations, ultimately bringing about catharsis.