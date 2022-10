Not Available

Currently in the middle of a European tour, Paolo returns to Scotland to delight the home crowd on July 10, 2010. The 24-year-old Paisley boy has enjoyed fantastic success with last year's number one album Sunny Side Up and will be bringing his collection of soulful melodies and up-tempo beats to Balado. If this year's performance is anything like as exciting as that of 2009, Paolo will enjoy another raucous welcome from the T audience.