Papa Francisco - El Papa de Todos

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is the first Jesuit and Latin American cardinal to be consecrated Pope of the Catholic Church. On March 13, 2013, the then Archbishop of Buenos Aires and now Pope Francis, makes history by being elected instead of Benedict XVI, who abdicated his position.In his first speech as Pope, Francis humbly asked: " And now we begin this path, Bishop and people. A path of brotherhood, love, trust between us. Let us always pray for us, for each other. Let us pray all over the world, so that there may be great brotherhood. And now I would like to give the blessing, but I ask you a favor. Before the bishop blesses the people I ask you to pray to the Lord to bless me. The prayer of the people asking for the blessing for their bishop. Let us silently make this prayer of you about me. "