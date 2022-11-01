Not Available

"Papa, I Love You" tells the story of a single dad, Baha (Zalif Sidek) who is trying to raise his daughter Mia Sara (Mia Sara Nasuha) while willing to do anything due to financial constraints. He then meets Elly (Lisa Surihani) who is willing to take care of Mia Sara while he finds a job. Unexpectedly, Elly and Mia Sarah completes Baha's life even though he has neither money nor a permanent job. Meanwhile, Elly's estranged father Datuk Kudin (Zaidi Omar) is a businessman who has it all but not her daughter's heart. Baha tries to mend the brokenness between Datuk Kudin and Elly but instead strains his relationship with Elly.