People struggle living lives because of money, but for soon-a, life was not tough to survive. It was because soon-a received sufficient pocket money from her father every moth. She felt guilty of having a financial support from family even as an adult. therefore, soon-a got a part time job to earn money by her own effort. She realized that life is not easy thing without any aid. Now soon-a starts to concern of "What could I do if my father died?".