Papa Srapa is the main shaman of the Russian avant-garde sound. Noise musician known for his insane, mind-blowing noise performances. An artist and inventor who creates completely unpredictable synthesizers, each of which is a unique object of art. Surprisingly, it is the USSR that is the birthplace of industrial music. Back in the 1920s, Dziga Vertov recorded musical compositions from the sounds of a sawmill, and Arseny Avraamov created a symphony entirely consisting of the sounds of the city: factory whistles, whistling steam and the sounds of aircraft. With this film, we want to introduce to the world a modern representative of a century-old underground tradition who has dedicated his life to noise, performance and synthesis.