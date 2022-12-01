Папа закодировался

Not Available

After coding for alcoholism, Anatoly Snarov looked at his life with new, sober eyes. It turns out that he has a wife, children and a responsible position as the head of housing and communal services in the County town of Sorochinsk. Having reached enlightenment, Snarov decides to make others happy. He becomes an exemplary family man and an active citizen. His rapid activity quickly goes beyond the authority of the head of housing and utilities. In the hope of escaping from the active reformer, Snarov's entourage throws all its forces into decoding him...