Starring Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) and Frank Dillane (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - real life father and son who play fictional father and son in the film), as well as Ed Stoppard (The Pianist), Cosima Shaw (V for Vendetta) and Georgia Groome (London to Brighton), Papadopoulos and Sons follows Harry’s ruin in the latest banking crisis. A self-made millionaire, Harry is reluctantly re-united with his estranged freewheeling brother to re-open the abandoned fish and chip shop they shared in their youth.