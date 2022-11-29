Not Available

An anthology short film inspired by Lynne Ramsay's 1996 short 'Small Deaths', PAPAPA follows three stories about three women who each have to deal with a different facet of oppression. A wife waits anxiously for her husband to arrive as the curfew looms, a student slowly grows repulsed by the contents of a mandated exam, and an even younger student is reprimanded and forced to recite the national oath by her principal. As the stories unfold, the leading character becomes younger while also, in contrast with her age, slowly developing a sense of agency. What begins as someone simply accepting their fate grows into a character who recognizes and rejects accepted injustice before finally becoming vocal in upholding forgotten virtues.