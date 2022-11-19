Not Available

The film shows the Polish media life in 2010 from the perspective of the daily work of paparazzi - from hunting Roman Polanski to the events of the Smolensk catastrophe. However, in the foreground there is a dramatic story of a man who makes controversial choices on a daily basis and bears emotional, personal and ethical consequences. The title character turns out to be as ruthless as himself as to the people on whose lives he preys. Paparazzi is a movie about lost world values and bold rules - but shows that we always have a chance to decide what kind of man we will be tomorrow.