Paparazzi Eye in the Dark

Aspiring photographer Rich Amarah (Van Vicker) dreamed of making his fortune threw his art, but found the life of being a sneaky paparazzi spy to be more lucrative. By selling pictures to the national newspapers, He has the opportunity to rub shoulders with the rich and famous. Superstar Ghanian recording artist Mr. Maxx (Koby Maxwell) was at the top of the paparazzi food chain and Rich's appetite for success leads him into a whirlwind of chaos when he accidentally films the "scoop of the century". This Event not only becomes the papers biggest exclusive but threatens his very survival as He alone holds the images to the cities biggest murder mystery.