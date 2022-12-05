Papaya Make Some Noise!

Not Available

Sea, rocks, sheeps, moonscape... What in the world could be fun here? That was the question that Axwell, one of the world's most famous music producers and DJs, was asking himself on his first drive to the island of Pag. Just a few hours later, he admits his thoughts were already totally different - beautiful beach full of happy people dancing all day and night in the great atmosphere of the crazy party that goes on and on! Thats exactly why Papaya club became one of the hottest world's party destinations.