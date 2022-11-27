Not Available

A poetic piece of work that tells the story of a projectionist, Hashem Hakemzadeh, as he drives up to the countryside with his son Reza in order to show films to poor villagers living in remote areas far away from the city. An emotional and essential piece of Iranian cinema by director Farhad Mehranfar; a film about the importance of cinema and the effect it has on audiences. Winner of several film festivals, Paper Airplanes celebrates life and nature in a unique and spectacular manner