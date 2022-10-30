Paper Boats 2

Not Available

Coming home from Bali , Kugy try to avoid Keenan and Remi , Karel home to calm down ( Ben Kasyafani ) , his brother . Keenan who feel lost even looking Kugy . Through Noni , Keenan knows that the first Kugy abstain from Keenan , as well as Noni and Eko , is because it actually Kugy love Keenan , but hindered by the proximity of Keenan and Wanda ( Kimberly Ryder ) . Kugy Keenan decided to meet to finalize their pent-up feelings . However , event -by- event then interweave, unite and separate hearts , alternating between Kugy , Keenan , Remi , Luhde , and also Siska along with other people around them . Even opening the how the relationship Pak Wayan and Keenan 's parents , Lena ( Ira Wibowo ) and Adri . Paper boat on a river flowing , swinging looking lovely heart .