Paper Boats

Paper Boat tells the tidal relationship between two human beings , namely Kugy and Keenan. Kugy is a tomboy, cheerful, and who believes that he is the agent of the god Neptune. Kugy always have a "ritual" unique, ie writing each pouring her heart into a piece of paper, which is then made into a boat and then washed away into the water. Although at first glance that he slenge'an jovial girl, but she has a philosophical outlook on life.
|Maudy Ayunda
|Kugy
|Reza Rahadian
|Remi
|Tio Pakusodewo
|Pak Wayan
|Elyzia Mulachela
|Luhde
|Ben Kasyafani
|Karel
|Kimberly Ryder
|Wanda
