Paper Boats

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dapur Film Production

Paper Boat tells the tidal relationship between two human beings , namely Kugy and Keenan. Kugy is a tomboy, cheerful, and who believes that he is the agent of the god Neptune. Kugy always have a "ritual" unique, ie writing each pouring her heart into a piece of paper, which is then made ​​into a boat and then washed away into the water. Although at first glance that he slenge'an jovial girl, but she has a philosophical outlook on life.

Cast

Maudy AyundaKugy
Reza RahadianRemi
Tio PakusodewoPak Wayan
Elyzia MulachelaLuhde
Ben KasyafaniKarel
Kimberly RyderWanda

Images