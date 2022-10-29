Paper Boats

Not Available

Paper Boat tells the tidal relationship between two human beings , namely Kugy and Keenan. Kugy is a tomboy, cheerful, and who believes that he is the agent of the god Neptune. Kugy always have a "ritual" unique, ie writing each pouring her heart into a piece of paper, which is then made ​​into a boat and then washed away into the water. Although at first glance that he slenge'an jovial girl, but she has a philosophical outlook on life.