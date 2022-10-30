Paper Giants

Not Available

In early 1972, Ita Buttrose and Kerry Packer got together to create a magazine that became one of the most dramatic sensations in Australian publishing history. CLEO Magazine - begun in a "fit of pique" - went on to help define women, Australia and the relationship between the two. Research showed the project would be a failure and the magazine was opposed by the powerful head of the Packer clan, Sir Frank Packer. Yet Ita and Kerry knowing the consequences of failure would be dire, decided to back their gut instincts anyway.