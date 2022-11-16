Not Available

The Paper Plane is a poignant drama that takes place when a bandit called Roman comes to a small town, wanting to negotiate with local thugs and turn the city into a drug trafficking base. But the town is ruled by the local authority Lihach. He is not going to let strangers here. In the center of the bandit confrontation is a simple guy Pasha, who decided to leave the dying city with his bride. Pasha expects that his small savings will be enough for them at first in the capital. But his drunkard spends all the money. To fulfill his promise and not lose his bride, the guy agrees to Roman's proposal .... Selflessness and betrayal, feat and cowardice - all this shines extremely bright in extreme conditions.