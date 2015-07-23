2015

Paper Towns

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 23rd, 2015

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

Quentin Jacobsen has spent a lifetime loving the magnificently adventurous Margo Roth Spiegelman from afar. So when she cracks open a window and climbs back into his life-dressed like a ninja and summoning him for an ingenious campaign of revenge-he follows. After their all-nighter ends and a new day breaks, Q arrives at school to discover that Margo, always an enigma, has now become a mystery. But Q soon learns that there are clues-and they're for him. Urged down a disconnected path, the closer he gets, the less Q sees of the girl he thought he knew.

Cast

Nat WolffQuentin Jacobsen
Cara DelevingneMargo Roth Spiegelman
Justice SmithMarcus 'Radar' Lincoln
Austin AbramsBen Starling
Halston SageLacey Pemberton
Jaz SinclairAngela

View Full Cast >

Images