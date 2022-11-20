Not Available

In May 2010, after record rainfall, flash flood broke embankments of the Vistula near Wilków. Catastrophic flooding deprived thousands of people of all their possessions and roofs over their heads. A few weeks later Zbigniew Czapla found a box of old photographs in his family house also ravaged by the element. The unique family mementoes left were destroyed by water, mud and mold. This film is a desperate attempt to keep memories, reconstruct people and events of the past. An impression on the transitory nature of memory, inevitability of fading and the destructive force of elements.