Papii Old Man

The ninth of the "Youth H2 (Second)" series, in which directors freely create their own personalities with the theme of youth and sex. Tomoya Maeno, an individualist actor who received the Yubari Fantastic International Film Festival Judge's Special Award in the independent film "The Tadpoles with Legs" (2009), directed by the director, describes the relationship between parent and child. There are Shigeru who lives while eating away her parents' heritage, and Shigeru's son who can not draw manga while saying that he aims to be a manga artist. One day, Kim Hye-seong, a Korean international student, appears in front of them. I was watching cold through the mossy, who suddenly began to squeeze in front of the beautiful woman, but the feelings of the two were growing day by day. Anri Okita, a popular AV actress, plays the role of Hesson.