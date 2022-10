Not Available

Andres (Jean Pierre Agostini) it's a fan of Los Leones del Caracas one of the principal baseball teams of Venezuela. Julissa (Juliette Pardau) it's a fan of Los Navegantes del Magallanes, the rival team. One day Andres gets tickets to see the game in Magallanes VIP Zone. He meets Julissa and her dad who is not only fan but one of the team's managers. Andres and Julissa will fall in love and will have to pretend to be fan of the other's team. But soon trouble will arise.