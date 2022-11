Not Available

Balachandran (Mammootty) had resorted to his work after he is unable to cope up with the death of his wife, Bhama (Shobhana). During the process, he neglects his only son, Appu (Badusha). When Appu returns home for his school vacation, Balachandran promises to take him on a lot of trips, but is unable to do any as he is caught up with work. Pappayude Swantham Appoos movie is all about the bonds between the father and his son.